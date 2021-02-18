Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

