Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

NYSE J opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.