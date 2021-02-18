Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

