Royal Bank of Canada Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $126.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

