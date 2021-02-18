Royal Bank of Canada Increases West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $100.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.78.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.