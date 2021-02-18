Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Shares of RY opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

