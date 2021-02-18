Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $28.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

SBSW has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

