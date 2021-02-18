Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

