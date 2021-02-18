Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Earnings Results

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,915. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

