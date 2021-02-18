RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. RPT Realty updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.77-0.87 EPS.

RPT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 9,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.