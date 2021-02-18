Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $76,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AVB opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

