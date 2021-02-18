Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CME Group worth $86,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $191.14 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.40. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.