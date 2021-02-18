Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,053,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 421,130 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $237,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

