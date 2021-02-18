Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326,497 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $93,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $2,338,794. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.