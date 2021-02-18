Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $68,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,890.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,828.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,426.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11,813.32 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

