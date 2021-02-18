Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $81,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $798.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $766.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,602.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $819.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.