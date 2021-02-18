Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.35 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,115,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 110,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $71,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of AU opened at $21.51 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.