Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

SABR stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

