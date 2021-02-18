Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 5.3%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.72. 17,001,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 7,614,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 9.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

