Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.