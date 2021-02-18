San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

