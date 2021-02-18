San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,890 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84.

