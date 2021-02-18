San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 5,587.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,069.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

