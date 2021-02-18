Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.1 days.

Shares of SASOF stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Sasol has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

