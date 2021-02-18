Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

