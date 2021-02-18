Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

