Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 701,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

