Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 425,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.