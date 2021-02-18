Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 227,024 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,810 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR remained flat at $$57.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 28,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,862. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.