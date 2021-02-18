Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,954,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,920,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,866,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,302. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.