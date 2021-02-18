Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as low as C$0.68. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 3,672,430 shares changing hands.

SCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.