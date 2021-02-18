Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as low as C$0.68. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 3,672,430 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$66.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

