ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $22,934.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,568,074 coins and its circulating supply is 32,884,463 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

