SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 165.93 ($2.17), with a volume of 1478952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £163.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.61.

In other news, insider David Tilston sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £17,340 ($22,654.82).

SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

