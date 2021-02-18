SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

NYSE SEAS opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

