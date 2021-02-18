(SECN.L) (LON:SECN) Trading Up 2.5%

(SECN.L) (LON:SECN)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.12). Approximately 1,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Emma Victoria Kane acquired 27,551 shares of (SECN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,499.99 ($17,637.82).

