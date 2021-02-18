Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics stock opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.