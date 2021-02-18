Secure Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

