Secure Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,453,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $54.04 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

