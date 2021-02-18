Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

