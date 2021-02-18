Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKG opened at $107.89 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.