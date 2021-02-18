Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 65,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI)

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.