SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Major Shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 45,951 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

