Selfkey Trading 43.5% Higher Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 34.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and approximately $42.80 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00854676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.05097980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

