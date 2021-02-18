Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,878.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,685.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.