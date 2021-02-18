Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Cap of $28.62 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $118.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001736 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

