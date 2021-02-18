Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,906. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 4.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

