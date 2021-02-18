Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.32

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.32 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 128,502 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market capitalization of £321.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.32.

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

