Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

SCI stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

