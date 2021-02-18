Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE SCI traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,276,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,011 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 303,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

